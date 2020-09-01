Chinese fans pay for a fireworks show at Haeundae in Busan to celebrate BTS' Jungkook's birthday

With BTS becoming the first Korean artist to top the U.S. Billboard main singles charts 'Hot 100', Chinese fans paid for fireworks to celebrate Jungkook's birthday.

According to the official of Haeundae in Busan, Chinese fans held a huge fireworks event off the coast of Haeundae for approximately ten minutes. The event was held on BTS member Jungkook's birthday, which was September 1st.

The second phase of the social distancing administration order has been issued in Busan. However, the district has given permission to the Chinese fan club considering that the fireworks will be streamed online for the fans overseas. There will be no offline gathering nor will there be any Chinese fans entering the country. Videos of the fireworks were posted on YouTube and other sites.

Meanwhile, Billboard announced on Monday that the all Korean Boy group debuted at number 1 in the Hot 100 charts. Hot 100 aggregates the most popular songs in the U.S. every week. Previously, Singer Psy held the highest record with "Gangnam Style" ranking in at number 2. This is the first time in history that a Korean artist came in at the top.