New Rookie group Ghost9 prepares for their debut

Ghost9 is preparing to release their debut mini-album 'Pre-Episode: Door' as they unveil the tracklist for the album.

Previously, the new rookie boy group released a cinematic teaser introducing the members as they experience strange events in the film. Now, they are ready to make their debut as they release the tracklist for their album.



The mini-album consists of six tracks, including the title track "Think of Dawn", just as the cinematic film teaser, the tracklist teaser shows a mysterious door frame displaying the mysterious northern lights within the doors.

Stay tuned and following along with more teasers and news that will be released about the new boy group!

