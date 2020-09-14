4

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

BTS, Sandeul, and SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk), top Instiz chart for the second week of September 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the second week of September (September 7 - September 13) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. BTS - "Dynamite" - 31,414 Points



2. Sandeul - "Slightly Tipsy" - 13,321 Points



3. SSAK3 (Lee Hyori, Rain, Yoo Jae Suk) - "Beach Again" - 12,763 Points



4. Standing Egg - "Old Song" - 9,330 Points



5. J.Y. Park & Sunmi - "When We Disco" - 9,285 Points



6. Jessi ft. Lee Hyori - "NUNU NANA" - 9,235 Points



7. Hwa Sa - "Maria" - 7,816 Points



8. IU ft. Suga - "Eight" - 6,797 Points



9. BLACKPINK - "How You Like That" - 6,761 Points



10. Kyuhyun - "The Moment My Heart Fluttered" -6,462 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

  1. Sandeul
  2. BTS
  3. Lee Hyori
  4. J.Y. Park
  5. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  6. Hwa Sa
  7. Rain
  8. Standing Egg
  9. Sunmi
  10. Kyuhyun
  11. Yoo Jae Suk
ForeverStressed126 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

SSAK3! | Yoo Jae-suk!

