Netizens think the next muse for Estee Lauder is YoonA

On September 3rd, Estee Lauder Korea revealed a mysterious motion image, teasing the next model for the brand.

The post was made on Instagram with the teaser video and the caption, "#GUESSWHO, the new muse for Estee Lauder unveiled! who will be the new muse that will be revealed on September 7th?"

Since then many netizens have put in their two cents on who the new beautiful model would be for the brand.

Many netizens have guessed that it would be Girls' Generation's YoonA from the blurred images that have been revealed in the motion teaser.

One netizen combined the images to show a partially completed version of the model's face on an online community.

Since then, many netizens are sure the next model is YoonA from the silhouette of the face shape.

Netizens' Commented:

"Definitely, YoonA from Girls' Generation."

"YoonA finished promoting for Innisfree so I was wondering which brand she would model for next. I guess it was Estee Lauder."



"From the top of her face it looks like YoonA but I don't know about her lower face."



"YoonA fits the image of Estee Lauder."



"Just from her forehead, it's obvious that it's YoonA of Girls' Generation."



"I think it can be actress Son Ye Jin."



"It's totally YoonA."



"I think it looks like actress Oh Yeon Seo but I think it is YoonA."



"100% YoonA for sure."



"Who else would this be other than YoonA. She fits the profile so perfectly."

