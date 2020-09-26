12

Posted by jennywill

Luna and Krystal show the f(x) friendship is still going strong

Luna and Krystal showed their friendship was still going strong!

Despite f(x) promotions having put to a halt for a long time and the members going their separate ways in terms of labels, the girls showed that they're still close friends. Luna and Krystal posed for the photo together, which Luna captioned, "Me:U would love this. This is a photo for our lovely Me:U. I hope Soojung's (Krystal) drama does incredibly well!"

If that wasn't heartwarming enough, Luna tagged the other 3 members - VictoriaAmber, and Sulli - on the post as well. The post made a lot of Me:U happy as Luna had hoped for, so check it out below.

taichou_san1,827 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago
fx never had prob with the members anyways...they only have problem with sm by lacking promo them nor give them a comeback until now
soshilovelife289 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

I'm crying tears of happiness now.

