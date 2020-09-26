Luna and Krystal show the f(x) friendship is still going strong

Luna and Krystal showed their friendship was still going strong!

Despite f(x) promotions having put to a halt for a long time and the members going their separate ways in terms of labels, the girls showed that they're still close friends. Luna and Krystal posed for the photo together, which Luna captioned, "Me:U would love this. This is a photo for our lovely Me:U. I hope Soojung's (Krystal) drama does incredibly well!"



If that wasn't heartwarming enough, Luna tagged the other 3 members - Victoria, Amber, and Sulli - on the post as well. The post made a lot of Me:U happy as Luna had hoped for, so check it out below.



