8

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

ARMY & Netizens angry at Anne Hegerty's "little boy band" comment about BTS

AKP STAFF

BTS fans are furious at Anne Hegerty.

Earlier, Anne McElvoy, a British journalist who is the senior editor of The Economist, commented "Please no" after Reuters reported that BTS delivered a speech at the 75h U.N. General Assembly. After facing harsh criticism from ARMYs, she quickly wrote, 

ARMY was not buying it, and the controversy continued, which led Anne Hegerty, an English television quiz personality, to comment:

Fans became even more furious, pointing out just how important BTS was to some peoples' lives. They also pointed out she was being racist by calling them 'little'.

What do you think about what's happening?

  1. BTS
7 1,265 Share 73% Upvoted

0

crystalwildfire3,274 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago
wow, what a denigrating comment and being so dismissive of them - pure ignorance of what they are and aren't and what they have accomplished and how they have contributed to society. Terrible for a supposed professional.

Share

-2

isavebears408 pts 13 minutes ago 3
13 minutes ago

lol thats army. every time someone tells the truth about bts they have a fucking meltdown

they also always say anything negative about them is racism

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND