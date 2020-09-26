ARMY & Netizens angry at Anne Hegerty's "little boy band" comment about BTS

BTS fans are furious at Anne Hegerty.

Earlier, Anne McElvoy, a British journalist who is the senior editor of The Economist, commented "Please no" after Reuters reported that BTS delivered a speech at the 75h U.N. General Assembly. After facing harsh criticism from ARMYs, she quickly wrote,

My earlier tweet about BTS was in jest and I'm sorry it was taken the wrong way. Apologies. — anne mcelvoy (@annemcelvoy) September 24, 2020

ARMY was not buying it, and the controversy continued, which led Anne Hegerty, an English television quiz personality, to comment:

All this about a little Korean boy band that's fundamentally not important? — Anne Hegerty (@anne_hegerty) September 24, 2020

Fans became even more furious, pointing out just how important BTS was to some peoples' lives. They also pointed out she was being racist by calling them 'little'.

