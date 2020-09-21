Lovelyz become dark forest sprites for 'Deep Forest' concert

Lovelyz revealed their poster for their online concert 'Deep Forest'.

The girls will be holding their online concert on October 18th at 3PM KST. 'Deep Forest' is meant to signify that the girls will be taking their fans into a mysterious forest that no one has seen before. The concert will be broadcast through 'Seezn' and 'Olleh TV' in Korea, and through 'MyMusicTaste' overseas.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 AM KST on the 25th through Seezn, Olleh TV, and MMT. Check out the poster below.