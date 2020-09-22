Lee Hwi Jae says his wife Moon Jung Won wants a third child, but he's hesitant

On the September 22 broadcast of TV Chosun's 'Flavor of Wife', panelist Lee Hwi Jae couldn't hide his envy after seeing actress Lee Ha Jung's precious daughter Yoo Dam.

Watching Yoo Dam, Lee Hwi Jae began, "I only have boys. That's why when I see little girls, I find them so precious."

He then added on, "Actually just a few days ago, Moon Jung Won (Lee Hwi Jae's wife) nagged me about wanting a third child again. But I was hesitant, because what if we have another boy?"

Previously, Lee Hwi Jae and Moon Jung Won opened up to 'Flavor of Wife' viewers about their strong wishes to have a daughter. However, the couple also shared concerns that if the child turned out to be a boy, raising three boys (including Lee Hwi Jae's twins Seo Un & Seo Jun) in the house might be too chaotic to handle.

Hearing Lee Hwi Jae's problem, another panelist Jang Young Ran tried to convince Lee Hwi Jae by saying, "Yes, a daughter is very different from sons. And you and your wife's visuals would be wasted if you didn't have a daughter!"

