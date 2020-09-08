Netflix reveals first teaser poster for BLACKPINK's very own documentary, 'Light Up The Sky'

BLACKPINK have been chosen as the stars of 'Netflix's first ever K-Pop documentary, 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky'!

On September 9, 'Netflix Korea' unveiled the first teaser poster for the girl group's upcoming new documentary series, announcing its premiere date for next month on October 14. The documentary captures the stories of the 4 BLACKPINK members beginning with their pre-debut days, their rigorous training process, their explosive debut in 2016, as well as the past 4 years so far in their shining career.

Documentary director Caroline Seo is said to be the main producer behind 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky'. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK also plan on returning this October 2 with the release of their 1st full album, 'BLACKPINK - The Album'.

