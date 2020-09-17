Kang Daniel's label updates on 4th round of legal action against malicious commenters

Kang Daniel's label updated fans on the fourth round of legal action against malicious commenters.



On September 17, Konnect Entertainment stated, "We informed the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office that we filed a third complaint against malicious commenters on July 24. We've completed the statement of the accuser regarding the complaint received, and we're currently investigating the case."



The label continued, "We feared it would increase the number of false rumors and malicious comments when our artist resumed his activities. We've been taking measures, such as more closely detecting malicious postings and demanding them to be deleted. The label filed a fourth complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on the 10th regarding the case, which is deemed difficult to tolerate."



Konnect Entertainment has been collaborating with the law firm Rio to operate the Clean Internet Center.



