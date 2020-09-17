ITZY win #1 + Performances from September 17th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, VAV made a comeback with "Made for Two", KNK returned with "Ride", fromis_9 made their comeback with "Feel Good (SECRET CODE)", ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha made their unit debut with "Bad Idea", and Stray Kids came back with "Back Door".



As for the winners, ITZY and AOA's YooA were the nominees, but it was ITZY who took the win with "Not Shy". Congratulations to ITZY!



Performances also included VINCIT, OnlyOneOf, Seven O'Clock, Haeun, B.O.Y, CRAVITY, Jenyer, MCND, A.C.E, CLC, Wonho, YooA, Lovelyz, Namjoo, and Jang Woo Hyuk.



Watch the performances below!



COMEBACK: VAV







COMEBACK: KNK







COMEBACK: fromis_9







COMEBACK: Stray Kids







UNIT DEBUT: Moonbin and Sanha







VINCIT







OnlyOneOf







Seven O'Clock







Haeun







B.O.Y







CRAVITY







Jenyer







MCND







A.C.E







CLC







Wonho







YooA







Lovelyz







Namjoo







Jang Woo Hyuk







