3

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Irene & EXO's Chanyeol named as new brand models for 'Prada'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Irene and EXO's Chanyeol have been named as the new ambassadors for luxury brand 'Prada'.

'Vogue Korea' released a pictorial featuring Irene and Chanyeol, who are wearing bags and other pieces from 'Prada's Fall-Winter collection for the magazine's 'Surreal Glamour' concept. Fans speculated Irene was the new endorsement model for the brand after she attended the 'Prada Dreamscape' pop-up store last December. She was also featured in Prada's subsidiary brand Miu Miu's 'Girl in Miu Miu' campaign.

Chanyeol also celebrated the launch of 'Prada's Spring-Summer 2019 collection in Singapore in April of last year as well as the 'Prada Escape' pop-up store in Seoul in November of 2019. 

Take a look at Irene and Chanyeol's pictorial for 'Prada' below. 

  1. EXO
  2. Chanyeol
  3. Red Velvet
  4. Irene
1 1,735 Share 50% Upvoted

1

northstars266 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Irene is it 🧡

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND