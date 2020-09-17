Red Velvet's Irene & EXO's Chanyeol named as new brand models for 'Prada'

Red Velvet's Irene and EXO's Chanyeol have been named as the new ambassadors for luxury brand 'Prada'.



'Vogue Korea' released a pictorial featuring Irene and Chanyeol, who are wearing bags and other pieces from 'Prada's Fall-Winter collection for the magazine's 'Surreal Glamour' concept. Fans speculated Irene was the new endorsement model for the brand after she attended the 'Prada Dreamscape' pop-up store last December. She was also featured in Prada's subsidiary brand Miu Miu's 'Girl in Miu Miu' campaign.



Chanyeol also celebrated the launch of 'Prada's Spring-Summer 2019 collection in Singapore in April of last year as well as the 'Prada Escape' pop-up store in Seoul in November of 2019.



Take a look at Irene and Chanyeol's pictorial for 'Prada' below.