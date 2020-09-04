Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon to begin filming drama 'Mount Jiri' this month

Jun Ji Hyun and Joo Ji Hoon are set to start filming the upcoming drama 'Mount Jiri' later this month.



On September 4, the producers of 'Mount Jiri' stated, "We're now fully prepared to start filming in mid-September. The safety of the cast and staff is a top priority, and they're preparing by thoroughly following the strengthened quarantine rules to prevent COVID-19 infection. It's a difficult situation, but everyone is trying their best to overcome it together."



Jun Ji Hyun is set to play the role of National Park ranger Seo Yi Kang, who's an expert on navigating Mount Jiri, while Joo Ji Hoon is taking on the character Kang Hyun Jo, a new ranger and former Army caption who has a dark secret.



'Mount Jiri' will revolve around the story of National Park rangers who protect Mount Jiri. The drama is written by Kim Eun Hee, who's known for hit dramas like 'Sign', 'Ghost', 'Three Days', 'Signal', and 'Kingdom'. It's expected to air in 2021.

