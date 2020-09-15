3

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Seventeen's DK & Joshua to collaborate with Pink Sweat$ for a remix version of '17'

AKP STAFF

On September 15, Pledis Entertainment confirmed with media outlets that Seventeen members DK and Joshua will be participating in a special collaboration with Pink Sweat$!

DK and Joshua will be featured in a new remix version of Pink Sweat$'s "17", previously released as a part of the English singer's EP 'The Prelude' earlier this year. Previously, Pink Sweat$ puzzled fans with a teaser image via his official Twitter, where the singer indicated, "17x17x17x17". Now we know what Pink Sweat$ meant!

Pink Sweat$ x Seventeen DK & Joshua's "17" remix version will be out on September 17 at 5 PM KST!

  1. Seventeen
  2. Joshua
  3. DK
5 685 Share 60% Upvoted

0

jack-bean2,325 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Kpop to you:

"Pay no attention to the rampant actor/idol suicides.

Just keep giving us money!!!"

Share

0

xx-jenn-xx4,336 pts 41 minutes ago 2
41 minutes ago

oooh Joshua is my Seventeen Bias 😍 yesssss

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT, NCT U, WayV, NCT 127, NCT Dream
NCT to release 'NCT 2020' album next month
5 hours ago   42   38,061
NCT, NCT U, WayV, NCT 127, NCT Dream
NCT to release 'NCT 2020' album next month
5 hours ago   42   38,061

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND