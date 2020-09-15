Seventeen's DK & Joshua to collaborate with Pink Sweat$ for a remix version of '17'

On September 15, Pledis Entertainment confirmed with media outlets that Seventeen members DK and Joshua will be participating in a special collaboration with Pink Sweat$!

DK and Joshua will be featured in a new remix version of Pink Sweat$'s "17", previously released as a part of the English singer's EP 'The Prelude' earlier this year. Previously, Pink Sweat$ puzzled fans with a teaser image via his official Twitter, where the singer indicated, "17x17x17x17". Now we know what Pink Sweat$ meant!

Pink Sweat$ x Seventeen DK & Joshua's "17" remix version will be out on September 17 at 5 PM KST!

