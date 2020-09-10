BTS reveal 'Break the Silence: The Movie' moving poster video

BTS revealed their moving poster video for 'Break the Silence: The Movie'!



The moving poster features the BTS members as they perform on their concert stage. 'Break the Silence: The Movie' follows the group towards the end of their world tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself', and the 7 members tell personal stories they have never voiced before.



The documentary film was previously premiere on September 10 KST in various territories worldwide, but the premiere has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Check out BTS' moving poster above and their recent trailer here if you missed it.