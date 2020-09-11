SuperM reveal main teaser for reality series 'MTopia'

SuperM have revealed the main teaser for their reality series 'MTopia'!



'MTopia' will follow the special SM Entertainment project group on a special vacation, and the 7 members will get to relax, bond, and play unexpected games. The teaser starts with the SuperM members arriving at a beautiful vacation house, where they can go water skiing, go-karting, and more.



However, things take a turn when SuperM are faced with riddles and booby traps they have to solve as a group.



'MTopia' premieres on September 23 KST on the streaming platform Wavve. Check out the main teaser above!