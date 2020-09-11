9

11

Posted by germainej

SuperM reveal main teaser for reality series 'MTopia'

SuperM have revealed the main teaser for their reality series 'MTopia'!

'MTopia' will follow the special SM Entertainment project group on a special vacation, and the 7 members will get to relax, bond, and play unexpected games. The teaser starts with the SuperM members arriving at a beautiful vacation house, where they can go water skiing, go-karting, and more.

However, things take a turn when SuperM are faced with riddles and booby traps they have to solve as a group.

'MTopia' premieres on September 23 KST on the streaming platform Wavve. Check out the main teaser above!

xx-jenn-xx4,083 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

i love these guys they get along so well.

quark1239510,285 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

For those curious it will also be uploaded to the SM C&C Studio A YouTube channel (where this was posted.)

