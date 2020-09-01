fromis_9 release first retro teaser image for their 3rd mini album, 'My Little Society'

fromis_9 have officially signaled their return with their 3rd mini album, 'My Little Society'!

This will mark fromis_9's long-awaited first comeback in approximately a year and 3 months, after controversy arose surrounding manipulation allegations against Mnet's survival series 'Idol School'. According to fromis_9's label Off The Record Entertainment, fans can look forward to fromis_9's signature, refreshing and vibrant image and sound with their upcoming 3rd mini album.

Stay tuned for more teasers leading up to fromis_9's full comeback, coming this September 16!