Former BESTie member Dahye delays her 'Poison' solo single

Former BESTie member Dahye has delayed her 'Poison' solo album.



Dahye's 'Poison', a cover of Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit single of the same name, was previously set to drop on September 25 KST, but it's now scheduled to release on October 10 KST.



Her label explained, "There will be changes for higher quality content... We apologize for the inconvenience for the fans that were waiting for Dahye's upcoming album. We truly thank you for your patience. Dahye will be coming out with better performances and content. For the fans, we apologize once again for the inconvenience, and we kindly ask you to understand the delay."



Stay tuned for updates on Dahye's 'Poison'.



