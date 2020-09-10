12

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

'Elle Korea' reveals 8-unique October edition covers featuring the members of SuperM

SuperM have come to mesmerize all with their visual explosion, for the October edition of 'Elle'!

The October issue of 'Elle Korea' will feature 8-unique covers, including solo cover versions of all 7 SuperM members, as well as a group cover version. This marks SuperM's first ever pictorial spread for a domestic entertainment magazine. 

In their upcoming interview, SuperM plan on introducing their group and brand to Korean readers, as well as some of their future plans and goals. Meanwhile, SuperM will be releasing their 1st full album 'Super One' this September 25.

Check out all 8 stunning covers of next month's 'Elle', below!

  1. SuperM
xx-jenn-xx4,072 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Damn they are so photogenic....They look amazing!

yvangelica1,723 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

Taemin is super handsome!!

