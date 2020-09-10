MBC's 'Idol E-Sports Championship' to return as a program of its own for Chuseok, hosted by Shindong & Hong Jin Young

MBC will be hosting the '2020 Idol E-Sports Championship' as a program of its own this upcoming Chuseok holidays!

Last year, the e-sports competition segment was newly added to the '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship' during Chuseok, as idol stars competed in fun and competitive games of 'Battleground'. This year, in light of the global COVID19 pandemic, the '2020 Idol E-Sports Championship' will take separately, also located outdoors with all idol teams stationed off in their respective booths for safety.

Furthermore, this year's '2020 Idol E-Sports Championship' will feature 'Battleground' as well as another rising mobile game, 'Cart Rider'!

Filming for the '2020 Idol E-Sports Championship', hosted by Super Junior's Shindong and Hong Jin Young, is expected to take place soon ahead of the Chuseok holidays from October 1-2.

