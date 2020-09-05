Hyolyn drops self-edited 'Say My Name' street performance MV

Hyolyn has dropped her street performance music video for "Say My Name"!



The performance MV follows Hyolyn near a warehouse as she goes through her bold choreography, and the end of the video reveals her in front of the computer editing the video herself. "Say My Name" is the title track of the former SISTAR member's second solo mini album of the same name, and Hyolyn wrote the lyrics and co-composed the song.



Watch Hyolyn's "Say My Name" performance MV above and her previous MV here if you missed it!

