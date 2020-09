Cignature has rolled out another adorable concept photo.

On September 14 KST, the C9 Entertainment girl group unveiled another concept photo for their upcoming 1st EP album 'Listen and Speak'. As seen previously, the concept this time around is all about school, from preppy uniform outfits to a webtoon-style tracklist!



The upcoming mini album contains a total of 5 tracks, featuring a new title track "ARISONG". Stay tuned for the album drop on September 22 at 6 PM KST!