Check out the school-inspired tracklist for rookie girl group Cignature's 1st mini album 'Listen and Speak'



Cignature have revealed the complete tracklist for their upcoming 1st mini album, 'Listen and Speak'!



The group's upcoming mini album contains a total of 5 tracks, including their debut song "Nun Nu Nan Na", follow up promotion song "ASSA", as well as their new comeback title track "ARISONG" and more. Cignature will be returning with a bright and lovely image once again, aiming to capture fans' hearts with their positivity.

Cignature's full comeback with "ARISONG" is set for this September 22 at 6 PM KST!

