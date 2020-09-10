6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Check out the school-inspired tracklist for rookie girl group Cignature's 1st mini album 'Listen and Speak'

Cignature have revealed the complete tracklist for their upcoming 1st mini album, 'Listen and Speak'!


The group's upcoming mini album contains a total of 5 tracks, including their debut song "Nun Nu Nan Na", follow up promotion song "ASSA", as well as their new comeback title track "ARISONG" and more. Cignature will be returning with a bright and lovely image once again, aiming to capture fans' hearts with their positivity. 

Cignature's full comeback with "ARISONG" is set for this September 22 at 6 PM KST!

zbxbzbz34 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

oo, this looks similar to bxndit's mini album: 2 previously released songs and 3 new tracks added together. nun nu nan na was kinda good, assa is my jam, looking forward to the album!

DMV2DMZ231 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago
I cannot vouch for the other songs yet, but "Nun Nu Nan Na" is an earworm track. It infects your neck and seeps down into the rest of your body!

