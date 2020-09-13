Wonho responds to media reactions about his 'washboard abs' revealed during 'Inkigayo'

Wonho reacted to the recent fan and media reactions to his abs.

On September 13 KST, Wonho delivered his solo debut performance on SBS's 'Inkigayo' with his song "Open Mind". His outfit especially garnered attention, as he wore a zip-up top that cuts open mid-way, revealing his midriff abs.

Netizens who saw the live stage likened his abs to a "perfect washboard" for his clearly defined muscle outlines! Many agreed that the outfit itself would have been difficult to wear without Wonho's type of physique. Both the cameraman during the stage and the media outlets after the program focused on the singer's abs, making headlines for the atypical outfit.



Some comments on his recent live stage include:

"What a king"

"The cameraman was also right to zoom in on those abs...a learned person"

"Such a pretty outfit today! Is that a sweater zip-up?"

"I need to tell Wonho about this"

To these reactions, Wonho smiled nervously when a fan told him of the news via a digital fansign event.

He replied: "Well, I wore it so that you all can see it so..."

200913 원호 애플뮤직 영통 후기



오늘 인가 의상 너무 예뻣고

카감님이 복근을 클로즈업해서 너무 배운사람..어쩌고..햇음



"그거야 제가 보라고 입는 옷이니까" #원호 #WONHO#Love_Synonym pic.twitter.com/cGbswdw3h7 — 푸키 (@yyyou_na) September 13, 2020

In other news, the debut single "Open Mind" ranked #1 on various iTunes charts. Have you been enjoying Wonho's solo activities?