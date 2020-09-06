BTS's 'Dynamite' becomes fastest MV by Korean artist to hit 300 million YouTube views

BTS's music video for "Dynamite" has surpassed 300 million views!



The music video hit the 300 million view mark on September 5 at 4:50 PM KST. Prior to this, the music video hit 200 million views on August 26 and 100 million views in under 24 hours after its release on August 21.



"Dynamite" is the thirteenth BTS music video to reach 300 million views, and it is the fastest music video by a Korean artist to do so.



Prior to this, "Dynamite" succeeded in becoming the very first single by a Korean artist to reach #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. BTS is the only Korean artist who has dominated both Billboard's main album chart and main singles chart.



Congratulations to BTS on another milestone!