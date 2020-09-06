BTS wins #1 for 2nd week on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from DAY6's Even of Day, CLC, Lovelyz, ATEEZ, and more!

2

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Lunarsolar debuted with "OH YA YA YA," and former X1 member Lee Eun Sang made his solo debut with "Beautiful Scar." Lovelyz made their comeback with "Obliviate," CLC returned with "Helicopter," Kim Jang Hoon came back with "Reborn," and DAY6's Even of Day made their unit debut with "Where The Sea Sleeps."

As for the winner, the nominees were Jessi's "NUNU NANA," BTS's "Dynamite," and BLACKPINK's "Ice Cream." In the end, BTS won for the 2nd consecutive week with the single "Dynamite."

Other performers were Dream Catcher, Brave Girls, ATEEZ, MCND, OnlyOneOf, ONF, ONEUS, ITZY, Cherry Bullet, KARD, and CRAVITY.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

UNIT DEBUT: DAY6's Even of Day

==

COMEBACK: CLC

==

COMEBACK: Lovelyz

==
ATEEZ

  1. ATEEZ
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Brave Girls
  4. Cherry Bullet
  5. CLC
  6. CRAVITY
  7. DAY6
  8. Dream Catcher
  9. ITZY
  10. KARD
  11. Kim Jang Hoon
  12. Lovelyz
  13. Lunarsolar
  14. MCND
  15. ONEUS
  16. ONF
  17. OnlyOneOf
  18. Lee Eun Sang
