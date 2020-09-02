1

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

South Club have a day out in 'Rock Star' MV



South Club have dropped their music video for "Rock Star".

In the MV, the South Club members have a day out as they walk on the streets, grab ice cream, perform in a public square, and more. "Rock Star" is a carefree, uplifting track about wanting to be a rock star when you think of memories from the past.

Watch South Club's "Rock Star" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

