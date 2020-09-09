ASTRO's Moonbin is left in tears in 'IN-OUT' character teaser video

ASTRO's Moonbin is featured in the latest character teaser video for 'IN-OUT'.



In the teaser video, Moonbin is caught in what seems to be a nightmare as he watches a burning rose and is left in tears until he wakes up to the message, "Bad idea." Sanha and Moonbin are grouping together as ASTRO's first unit, and their mini album 'IN-OUT' and title song "Bad Idea" drop on September 14 KST.



Watch Moonbin's 'IN-OUT' character teaser video above and Sanha's here if you missed it.



