B.O.Y reveal album highlight medley for 'Phase Two: WE'

B.O.Y have revealed their album highlight medley for 'Phase Two: WE'.



The highlight medley for B.O.Y's upcoming first mini album includes previews of "We", "Blank", "Butterfly", "PS", and their title song "I Miss You". 'Phase Two: We' drops on September 15 KST.



B.O.Y, including former MYTEEN members Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon, debuted this past January with "My Angel" and their first mini album 'Phase One: You'.



Stay tuned for updates on B.O.Y's comeback!