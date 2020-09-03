Golden Child look stunning in suits + modernized hanbok for online concert teaser poster

Golden Child has revealed a new teaser poster for their online concert.

On September 3 at 12 PM KST, the boy group unveiled a brand new poster for their upcoming online - "ontact" - concert, 'NOW'. In addition to the refreshing denim looks, this new outfit has the boys show off their dandy and traditionally elegant styles, in white button-down shirts with slacks and modernized hanbok on top.

As per COVID-19 protocols, many idol groups have been turning to online platforms to carry out their solo concerts. Golden Child's first-ever online concert 'NOW' will take place this September 13 at 3 PM KST, via seezn and Olleh TV in Korea and via MyMusicTaste overseas.

Are you excited to watch Golden Child online?