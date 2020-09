VAV's Baron has enlisted.

He was seen off by all of his members on the 7th, at an undisclosed location and time due to COVID-19 concerns. All of the members snapped a photo with Baron as he enlisted, and while sadly it will be the last group photo for a while, the members still look happy.

VAV will be promoting as a 6-member group for now as they come back with 'Made For Two' at noon KST on the 15th.