ATEEZ exude chic and fall vibes in photoshoot with ARENA



In the October issue of ARENA Homme Plus, ATEEZ show off their strong unique charms through the photoshoot.

In an interview alongside with the photoshoot, the group expressed their immense gratitude and love for their fanclub ATINY. ATEEZ also said, “If you do your best, you can be the best. You can even create a path that didn’t exist.”

Meanwhile, ATEEZ recently released their latest album “ZERO : FEVER Part 1”, receiving immense interest and love from all over the world.