Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 46 minutes ago

ATEEZ exude chic and fall vibes in photoshoot with ARENA

In the October issue of ARENA Homme Plus, ATEEZ show off their strong unique charms through the photoshoot.

In an interview alongside with the photoshoot, the group expressed their immense gratitude and love for their fanclub ATINY. ATEEZ also said, “If you do your best, you can be the best. You can even create a path that didn’t exist.

Check out some of the photos below!

Meanwhile, ATEEZ recently released their latest album “ZERO : FEVER Part 1”, receiving immense interest and love from all over the world.

  1. ATEEZ
RandomKpopGuy313 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

They can sing, they can dance, they can rap, their performances are some of the most unique and iconic already in kpop and to top it off they're all basically high level models. There is nothing this group can't do

1

yashvi2612 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

as always stunning. they look so chic.models job is in danger

