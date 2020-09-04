AKMU's Suhyun to make her debut as solo artist

AKMU's Suhyun is reportedly making her debut as a solo artist.



According to reports on September 4, Suhyun is preparing to release a new solo track this fall. Last month, YG Entertainment revealed there would be new tracks from AKMU this year, and it seems Suhyun's solo comeback will be the first release.



AKMU have already wrapped up recording all their upcoming songs. YGE previously confirmed, "AKMU plan on releasing a series of new music starting in September over 3 different dates... If AKMU's 3rd full album 'Sailing' proved the growth and transformation of the genius duo last year, then this year, you can look forward to their evolution."



Stay tuned for updates on Suhyun and AKMU.