CRAVITY takes their very first music show win on SBS MTV's "The Show"

The members of CRAVITY achieved their very first music show win on SBS MTV's "The Show".

On September 1st KST, CRAVITY ranked number 1 on the SBS MTV's "The Show". The scoring included the album chart score, votes from netizens, and score from their video votes. In total, CRAVITY received 6,070 points beating out Dreamcatcher and ONEUS.

When the winner was announced, the members of CRAVITY genuinely seemed surprised and began shedding tears of joy. The members were ecstatic to receive the trophy and thanked their fans for the award. They expressed their sadness that the fans couldn't share the joy with them in person. Also, the group thanked all the staff including the dance team.



They have become the first rookie group that debuted this year to take a win on a music show.

Congratulations @CRAVITYstarship for receiving 1st music show win for Flame on SBS MTV TheShow! 🏆



CRAVITY becomes the first ever 2020 rookie artist to receive a Music Show win! 🎉👏#CRAVITY1stWin #Flame1stWin #CRAVITY #크라비티 @CRAVITY_twt pic.twitter.com/tqwOW7yIL6 — CRAVITY CHARTS 🔥 (@CRAVITYChart) September 1, 2020

You can watch the group shed tears of joy and the encore performance of CRAVITY down below:



