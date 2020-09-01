RespectTWICE_JYPE trends worldwide on Twitter as angry TWICE fans take to social media asking for better treatment for their artist

There has been a storm blowing through Twitter as furious TWICE fans have been tweeting their anger. These fans are asking for better treatment for their beloved girl group.
On September 2 KST, #RespectTWICE_JYPE has been trending on Twitter as many of TWICE fans are tweeting the past mistreatments of the girl group from JYP Entertainment. According to these fans, they have been asking for a response from the agency but there have not been any statements or responses of any sort from the company, adding fuel to the flames.
These fans claim TWICE has not been treated properly starting from poor styling to lack of proper promotions, claiming the agency is being lazy with TWICE promotions. Many fans have decided to expose the mistreatments via their own tweets.
Some fans have posted the "poor-quality" promotion teaser photos as one evidence of the mistreatment of the girls. According to these fans, the agency has used stock photos and have created cheap-looking teaser photos for the group.
TWICE fans have gathered together to continue to raise one voice to improve the promotion quality of their beloved group as they form joint statements and plan mass emailing to the company.
