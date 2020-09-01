RespectTWICE_JYPE trends worldwide on Twitter as angry TWICE fans take to social media asking for better treatment for their artist

There has been a storm blowing through Twitter as furious TWICE fans have been tweeting their anger. These fans are asking for better treatment for their beloved girl group.

On September 2 KST, #RespectTWICE_JYPE has been trending on Twitter as many of TWICE fans are tweeting the past mistreatments of the girl group from JYP Entertainment. According to these fans, they have been asking for a response from the agency but there have not been any statements or responses of any sort from the company, adding fuel to the flames.

These fans claim TWICE has not been treated properly starting from poor styling to lack of proper promotions, claiming the agency is being lazy with TWICE promotions. Many fans have decided to expose the mistreatments via their own tweets.

Some fans have posted the "poor-quality" promotion teaser photos as one evidence of the mistreatment of the girls. According to these fans, the agency has used stock photos and have created cheap-looking teaser photos for the group.

TWICE fans have gathered together to continue to raise one voice to improve the promotion quality of their beloved group as they form joint statements and plan mass emailing to the company.





TWICE AND ONCE NEED BETTER TREATMENT, FIRE HATERS INSIDE THE COMPANY.

How can magazine shoot better than the whole comeback teasers, lack of skills, find someone better to do the job. #제왑_맡겨놓은_피드백내놔#RespectTWICE_JYPE@JYPETWICE pic.twitter.com/mfG4DPXWNw — Chaeyoungé (@chayoseno) September 1, 2020

- fire naive



- protect members’ health, privacy, and reputation



- active and equal solo promotions, based on ventures the members want to pursue



- produce songs tailored to the members’ vocal ranges



- spend twice’s money on TWICE#제왑_맡겨놓은_피드백내놔#RespectTWICE_JYPE — ☁️ (@stormymomo) September 1, 2020

Stylist Choi Kyoung Won did this to TWICE. Sana can barely breath or move comfortably regardless the hard choreo. Nayeon dressed in this paper outfit. Is this how u treat ur top gg? This is objectification#respectTwice_Jype . #제왑_맡겨놓은_피드백내놔 pic.twitter.com/tDjziQnwKb — GoldenPenguin (@ny_taee) September 1, 2020

I never seen Tzuyu and Jeongyeon topping the brand reputation rankings when in fact they can grab all high end brands and magazines if JYPE would just let them.Everytime I watched behind the scenes of this two in photoshoots I can see how much they enjoyed it.#RespectTWICE_JYPE pic.twitter.com/1HuzMl5flr — TWICE TWEETS🤘 (@JjeuwiC) September 1, 2020