News
Actor Kim Bum in talks to star in upcoming JTBC drama 'Law School'

Actor Kim Bum is in talks to star in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Law School'.

On September 15, King Kong by Starship revealed Kim Bum had received a casting offer for the series, and he's looking over it in a positive light. 'Law School' will depict the struggles of law school students as they study justice through passion, challenge, and conflict. 

In other news, Kim Bum is starring as Lee Rang in the tvN drama 'Tale of the Nine-Tailed Fox', which premieres in October.

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Bum. 

