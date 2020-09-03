Korean model famous for looking like BLACKPINK's Jennie shakes up the online community once again with her gorgeous looks

Recently, there have been a few online posts of BLACKPINK member Jennie's look-alikes that have been taking the interest of many netizens.

Previously, netizens were discussing about a Chinese girl who supposedly resemebled BLACKPINK's Jennie. Now, there has been another individual that netizens are claiming that looks like Jennie.

This individual is Korean model Ji Sung, who had been known to look like Jennie for a long time. She has gained much popularity through her social media as she boasts of a glamourous body and a mysterious vibe.

In the photos posted on her social media, Ji Sung boasts of her beauty and sexiness.

Known to be born in 1996 and making her debut in 2017, she shows off her talents as a model in many of her photos.

She has gained much popularity since her debut as she is known as the Korean model to look like BLACKPINK's Jennie. Many netizens claim Ji Sung is the sexier version of Jennie.