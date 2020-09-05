5 Upcoming Korean films you can look forward to

While K-Dramas have a global fan following, Korean films aren’t far behind. Korea has established itself as the producer of some of the best films in the global industry, having proved its mettle in the recent feat of 6 Oscars achieved by Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Parasite’. Here are some Korean films that have recently confirmed their cast that you can look forward to.

'REMEMBER'









Scheduled tentatively for December of 2020 or early 2021, this movie is about a man in his 80’s who has lost everything due to one person during the Japanese occupation of Korea. He decides to take revenge on the man who caused him such immeasurable loss and receives unlikely assistance from a much younger man. Actor Lee Sung Min has been confirmed for the role of the older man while Nam Joo Hyuk is going to be playing the younger. Other confirmed cast members include Jung Man Shik, Koo Ja Keon, Lee Woo Joo, and Park Hyuk Min.

'HANDSOME GUYS'









Confirmed for 2021, this film is about the story of a woman in a mountain cabin in Gangwon Province who ends up getting possessed by a malevolent spirit, and a priest attempts to save her. An ominous 66 years and 6 months later, best friends Sang Goo and Jae Pil buy the cabin and Mi Na ends up getting involved with them after coming on a trip. The film is predominantly a horror film and follows the uncanny events that happen to and around the trio, making for the perfect scare-fest. Directed by Nam Dong Hyeop, the main cast will consist of Lee Sung Min, Lee Hee Joon, and Gong Seung Yeon playing the lead roles.

'BROKER'









Perhaps the most anticipated film of 2021 is Hirokazu Koreeda’s Korean film debut with a formidable cast including Song Kang Ho, Bae Doo Na, and Gang Dong-Won. The director is critically acclaimed and has been the recipient of the Palme d’Or award at Cannes 2018. Needless to say that this film is going to make a huge splash in the film industry, not just in Korea but worldwide. The film surrounds a baby box where people can leave their children anonymously but the main focus of the film will be on the dynamic of changing relationships around the baby box.

'DOUBLE PATTY'









Double Patty will star K-Pop superstar Irene from Red Velvet and Shin Seung Ho from ‘Moment at Eighteen’ fame as the lead roles in this beautiful story of an aspiring anchorwoman and a high school wrestling player. Their relationships, dreams, hopes, and aspirations will all be explored in this film directed by Baek Seung Hwan and confirmed for December 2020. Looks like a Christmas present for Reveluvs all over the world!

'ONE WIN'









A volleyball coach with 0 wins under his belt runs a volleyball class for children who are honestly hopeless about the sport. The narrative of the film kicks in when he takes over a women’s volleyball team right before they’re supposed to be disbanded. All he’s working for is one win. Directed by Shin Yeon Shik, this sports drama stars Song Kang Ho, Park Jung Min, and Lee Min Ji as the lead roles and is set to be released in 2021.

'THE BOX'









Starring K-Pop legend Park Chanyeol from EXO, this musical drama is the story of an aspiring singer and a washed-up “has-been” music producer. Together they embark on a magical musical journey to be explored brilliantly by Director Yang Jung Woong who was also the executive producer of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics opening and closing ceremonies. Looks like Christmas is bringing all the presents for K-Pop fans as this movie has been scheduled for December of 2020 so far.