Stray Kids' album repackage 'IN生' exceeds 300k pre-orders, breaking their own record

Stray Kids has exceeded over 300,000 pre-order copies of their upcoming album.

Based on the records for September 11 KST, Stray Kids' 1st album repackage 'IN生' (In Life) has exceeded over 300,000 copies in pre-orders alone. This number has broken the group's previous record, with over 100,000 copies more than their last pre-order sales for 'Go'.

As 'Go's repackaged album, 'In Life' has a total of 17 tracks, including the title song "Back Door". The track has been produced by 3RACHA, comprised of members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han. According to the tracklist, the album also contains previously performed unit songs such as "We Go", "Wow", and "My Universe".



Congratulations to Stray Kids! Stay tuned for the live comeback showcase and the album release on September 14 KST.