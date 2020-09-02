2

Posted by danisurst

2AM's Jinwoon to be discharged from military service on October 7

2AM's Jinwoon has almost completed his military service!

According to his agency Mystic Story, he is currently preparing to go on break for the Chuseok holiday, but will officially be discharged from the military on October 7. He will not be returning to the military base after his holiday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


Meanwhile, Jinwoon first enlisted in the military on March 4, 2019. In November 2019, a few months after his enlistement, it was revealed that he is dating former Nine Muses member Kyung Li.

