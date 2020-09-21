CRAVITY talk about trying something new with 'Bazaar'

CRAVITY talked about their comeback.

The boys had a photoshoot with 'Bazaar' in where they took on a more serious tone, wearing slacks, shirts, and knits. In the interview, they said, "We were praised for having improved since our first release from the people who we worked with. We got more confident and wanted to do better, so we put a lot of thought into lyrics and flow. The product is in this album." Jungmo said, "We did a lot of things we wanted to during recording. I had my first ad-lib even though it was short, and tried out a different type of singing in the song 'Breath'." The boys also said that the title song was a new concept for them.



