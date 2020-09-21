Actor So Ji Sub donates 100,000,000 KRW to help the elderly

So Ji Sub has donated to help the elderly as the weather gets colder.

NGO Good Neighbors revealed that the actor had donated 100,000,000 KRW to help the elderly that live by themselves so they could spend a warm Chuseok. The money will be used for food kits, COVID-19 prevention kits, and on kits to help against the cold as the weather gets cooler.

So Ji Sub had actually recently donated to Good Neighbors when he donated 350,000,000 KRW to help people in need from the COVID-19 crisis. Of course, he's got a history of donating continuously, as he has helped people from the floods, children who were abused, girls in low-income families, and many, many more.