Yulhee reveals her diet tip for losing 29kg (64 lbs) after giving birth to three children

F.T. Island member Choi Minhwan's wife, Yulhee, has recently shed all her pregnancy pounds and showed off a slim figure.



Yulhee had successfully completed her diet after giving birth to twins. Now, she is actively communicating with her fans through her social media and YouTube accounts.



Through her Instagram posts, fans can't believe that she is a mother of three as she boasts of girl group idol figure that she had before her pregnancy.





Yulhee recently opened a YouTube channel named, "Yulhee's House" and consistently keeps her fans updated.

Yulhee left the group LABOUM in November of 2017. Then, she announced her marriage with Choi Minhwan in 2018 and gave birth to their first child.





In February of this year, Yulhee gave birth to twins and her weight increased to 82 kg (181 lbs). However, she successfully shed 29 kg (64lbs) and is maintaining her figure at 53 kg (117 lbs).

Through her YouTube channel, she revealed her knowhow and her method in shedding her pounds.

She took the time to record a Q&A with her fans to reveal her secrets since many fans have asked her.



