Netizens are amazed with (G)I-DLE member Miyeon's beauty ever since she was a young child

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community an admiration of (G)I-DLE member Miyeon's beauty.

The netizen posted various photos from the girl idol member's childhood and expressed their amazement as Miyeon preserved her beauty throughout the years. Even as a child, Miyeon showed off a beauty no-like other.

Many netizens were also amazed and impressed with Miyeon as she grew up with such prominent beauty.





Netizens' commented:

"She's so pretty even as a baby."

"Some people say she got eye surgery but sometimes baby fat can hide them. You can naturally get double eyelid when you grow older."



"So cute. Her puppy personality from when she was young didn't change either. lol."



"Her nose is so beautiful even when she was young it was so pretty."



"I heard Miyeon was a YG trainee. Can't believe it since she fits so well with (G)I-DLE."



"Miyeon as a baby is super pretty, she just grew up with her pretty looks."

