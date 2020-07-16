3

F.T. Island's Minhwan and Yulhee reveal photos of their twin daughters

Yulhee revealed photos of her twin daughters who have grown quite a bit.

On July 16th, Yulhee revealed photos of her daughters with the caption "number 2 and number 3 who don't like to lay down these days. They grow up so fast."

In the photos, Yulhee's two daughters are seen sitting on pink baby cushions and looking at the camera with round eyes. The two babies, Ah Rin and Ah Yoon, have inherited the beautiful looks from both their parents.

Meanwhile, Yulhee is married to F.T. Island's Minhwan as they have twin daughters and a son.

brideofchani-68 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

oh they're adorable. i cant believe theyre this big already

it seems like she just had them yesterday. wth have i been doing with my life?

