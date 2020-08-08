Yoochun's ex-fiancé Hwang Hana asks netizens to stop spreading false rumors about her and BTS's Jungkook

Earlier this week, ARMYs noticed some malicious netizens spreading baseless, false rumors involving BTS's Jungkook, accusing him of dating singer/actor Yoochun's ex-fiancé Hwang Hana.

The rumors stemmed shortly after Hwang Hana was seen returning to Instagram with a new account. In some of her recent Instagram posts, Hwang Hana revealed to her followers that she was currently dating someone 8~9 years younger than her. Malicious netizens then began to link her recent comments about her boyfriend with past SNS posts of Hwang Hana expressing that she was a fan of BTS.

Back on August 7, Hwang Hana noticed the flood of malicious rumors surrounding her and Jungkook, and took to her Instagram to ask that the rumors stop immediately. She said, "Please stop spreading ridiculous rumors. Why are you piecing together random things and spreading these rumors? It's damage to both that person and me, and I have a boyfriend. Please do not make assumptions just because they might be around the same age. I do not personally know [Jungkook] at all!! Next time I might even be dating Leonardo DiCaprio.."

Hwang Hana then wrapped up by stressing that she wanted to use Instagram privately with only her acquaintances, and requested that netizens stop trying to follow her.