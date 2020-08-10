Wonho unveils teaser schedule for debut album; announces pre-release single 'Losing You'

Wonho is kicking off the countdown for his solo debut!





On August 10 KST, his agency HighLine Entertainment dropped the teaser schedule ahead of the release of his 1st solo mini album 'Part 1 - Love Synonym.' According to the scheduler, he has a number of teasers prepared for fans, including the unveiling of a pre-release single entitled "Losing You" later this week on August 14.



Meanwhile, 'Part 1 - Love Synonym' is set for release on September 4.





Check out the full schedule below!