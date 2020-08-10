'Produce X 101' contestant and 'Rugal' actor Park Sun Ho says final goodbye as he enlists in military

Park Sun Ho has enlisted in the military

On August 10 KST, the actor officially began his two year enlistment term as a member of the South Korean Ministry of Defense's honor guard.





Prior to his enlistment, he took to his personal Instagram account to say one final goodbye to fans, sharing a couple recent photoshoot images of himself and writing a quick "I'll return in good health."

Meanwhile, Park Sun Ho is well-known as a contestant on Mnet's 2019 survival program 'Produce X 101,' where he ended in 25th place. He made his acting debut in the 2013 MBC drama 'Golden Rainbow,' and most recently played the role of Gwang Cheol in the OCN drama 'Rugal.'

Check out Park Sun Ho's Instagram post below!