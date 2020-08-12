TWICE's Nayeon clarifies alleged curse word on Chaeyoung's t-shirt

TWICE's Nayeon clarified an alleged curse word on a t-shirt worn by Chaeyoung.



Last month, JYP Entertainment head J.Y. Park participated in the "shot of boyfriend under the covers" meme, which the TWICE members parodied after him. After seeing Chaeyoung's parody photo, netizens speculated there was a curse word on the t-shirt she was wearing. As pictured below, the t-shirt seems to say, "TWICE f**k" with the curse word in a shortened form, but Nayeon clarified what exactly was on the shirt in a later V Live stream on August 9 KST.



When a live stream viewer asked, "What's on the t-shirt in the J.Y. Park parody photo," Nayeon clarified, "It's the t-shirt for our team. The TWICE 'trio headquarter' t-shirt. It's a shirt for TWICE's managers, office personnel, and marketing teams. On the back of the t-shirt, everyone's listed according to how long we've been part of the team. Jihyo is at #1, and I'm at #3."



On August 12, the issue made its way onto headlines, and netizens realized that Chaeyoung's t-shirt had been folded in such a way that it hid a letter, which led to the misunderstanding.



In other news, TWICE recently revealed an English version of "More & More" is coming.



