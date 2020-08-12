TEEN TOP, AB6IX, Soyu, ATEEZ, TOO, Jung Se Woon, April & more challenge themselves to SISTAR's 'Touch My Body' choreography

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' has revealed the music show's latest dance challenge!



For this week's 'M! Countdown' dance challenge, TEEN TOP, AB6IX, DONGKIZ I:KAN, Soyu, ATEEZ, TOO, Jung Se Woon, April, and Weeekly take their shot at the choreography for SISTAR's hit 2014 track "Touch My Body". The artists had the former girl group's signature hip shaking move down, but they also put their own spin on the choreography for the refreshing summer tune.



Watch the "Touch My Body" dance challenge videos above and below as well as SISTAR's choreography below.



